Coldplay singer Chris Martin won hearts when he read a placard during a concert in Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium Saturday evening. “Jai Shree Ram” was written on that placard.

Chris, who is the band's vocalist, stole the show with his Hindi while performing on stage. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying "shukriya".

But the most surprising element came when he said "Jai Shri Ram".

He was reading placards that fans held up during the concert. One of the placards read 'Jai Shri Ram'. Martin noticed it and read it loud.

This evoked cheer from the attendees. Chris also asked what “this Jai Shri Ram” meant. A video capturing the moment went viral on Saturday.

Dakota Johnson in ethnic attire wins hearts Another video that drew netizens’ attention was of actor Dakota Johnson, who had visited Shri Babulnath Temple with her partner Chris ahead of the concert. Both opted for ethnic attire for their sacred visit.

The clip showed the moment when Dakota Johnson whispered prayers in Nandi’s ear at Shiv temple in Mumbai.

“Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson telling her wishes in ear of Shri Nandi Maharaj. Amazing how foreign nationals come to India and try following our culture and traditions!,” a social media user wrote on X while sharing the viral video.

But another joked, “Dakota Johnson whispering her wishes in Nandi's ears (so as to reach Lord Shiva) was so not in my January bingo card. Though they forgot to tell her that it's done on right ear and the other ear is closed 😂.”

Another person praised Dakota Johnson, saying, “Now that I have seen Dakota Johnson in Indian attire, I can probably say that I have witnessed something unique and truly beautiful.”

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour The Indian leg of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour is organised by BookMyShow Live.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Sunday and Tuesday as well. After Mumbai, they will head to Ahmedabad for two consecutive shows on January 25 and 26.

Also Read | Coldplay concert causes massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Chris Martin-led British band left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the DY Patil Stadium with their musical skills.