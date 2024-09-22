Coldplay India Tour 2025: BookMyShow on Sunday restricted ticket booking to only 4 per user citing a fair chance for every person to access the ticket booking facility.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid the huge rush of fans to book tickets for the upcoming Coldplay India Tour 2025, BookMyShow, on Sunday, restricted the maximum seat booking limit for a person to 4 seats.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The online ticketing platform made the announcement minutes before the beginning of Coldplay Mumbai concert 2024 ticket sale on Sunday.
“We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP," read a post by BookMyShow on X.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Coldplay Mumbai 2025 concert ticket sale went live on Sunday at 12 pm. Minutes after the site was open for ticket booking, BookMyShow server crashed due to massive user traffic.