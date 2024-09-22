Coldplay India Tour 2025: BookMyShow on Sunday restricted ticket booking to only 4 per user citing a fair chance for every person to access the ticket booking facility.

Amid the huge rush of fans to book tickets for the upcoming Coldplay India Tour 2025, BookMyShow, on Sunday, restricted the maximum seat booking limit for a person to 4 seats.

The online ticketing platform made the announcement minutes before the beginning of Coldplay Mumbai concert 2024 ticket sale on Sunday.

"We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP," read a post by BookMyShow on X.

Coldplay Mumbai 2025 concert ticket sale went live on Sunday at 12 pm. Minutes after the site was open for ticket booking, BookMyShow server crashed due to massive user traffic.

