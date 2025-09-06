Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal spirals: Kristin Cabot ends marriage, ‘Boston Brahmin’s ex-wife calls it karma. Here's why

Astronomer ex-HR Kristin Cabot, is now getting divorced from her husband, Andrew Cabot. According to a report by The Daily Mail, it is Kristin Cabot, who filed for the divorce from her ‘Boston Brahmin’ husband. Her petition for divorce comes months after the Coldplay ‘kiss-cam’ scandal.

Is it ‘karma’ in disguise? That's how Andrew Cabot's second wife, Julia Cabot labelled the incident.

"He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice [has] happened to him…That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything," Julia Cabot was quoted a saying by The Daily Mail.

Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal Cabot and Astronomer's ex-CEO Andy Byron were having a 'cosy' moment at Boston's Gillette Stadium during a Coldplay concert till the ‘kiss cam’ focused on them – leaving the two scrambling for cover.

‘Either they’re having an affair, or they are just very shy,’ was the – as it happens rather prescient – response from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as he caught sight of what was unfolding in the crowd.

The next day, the video of the duo went viral – with Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot resigning from their respective posts in the following days.

Who are the Cabots? Julia Cabot further went on to say that Andrew Cabot is a “Boston Brahmin," who go by the code: “This isn’t anything to do with me.” His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he’s bummed about is that he was embarrassed."

According to a New York Times profile of the family, the Cabots have transcended generations, with their net worth estimated at $200 million in 1972. That’s $15.4 billion in 2025.

The family has been in New England for 10 generations.