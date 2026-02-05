Coldplay kisscam woman accused of cashing in on scandal with $875-per-ticket crisis PR conference: ‘Only in America’

Remember the Coldplay kisscam scandal last year? The woman who was spotted with Andy Byron of Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, is all set appear at an upcoming conference in D.C. Washington where she will talk about crisis PR. The tickets for the event are going for $875 per person. The news of the convention and its ticket pricing has gained mixed reactions from the internet.

Coldplay kisscam scandal woman offering crisis PR talk According to a report by TMZ, Kristin Cabot will be a keynote speaker at the conference in Washington. Titled " Kristin Cabot: Taking Back The Narrative", the event will see her with PR pro Dini von Mueffling for a 30-minute discussion.

The talk is a part of PRWeek's Crisis Comms Conference. Set to take place in April 2026, the conference offers tickets ranging from $750 to $875, with 14 others who will also be joining the event as speakers.

Sharing details about the event, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The woman who went viral on the Coldplay kiss cam is "cashing in" on her fame, will be a keynote speaker at a $875 per person event in Washington, D.C. Kristin Cabot and her then-boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, went viral last July at a Coldplay concert."

Netizens react to Kristin Cabot's upcoming talk Reacting to it, a section of people on the micro-blogging site accused Cabot of cashing in on the viral scandal. A user wrote in the comments, “This is the biggest load of corporate bulls**t I’ve ever heard in my life.”

“One thing she might have overlooked is her tainted personal reputation. She will forever be remembered as the woman who cheated. It's a smart move to turn the narrative in crisis communications, but I wonder what she has sacrificed on a personal level,” added another.

One user said, “Her going vital on the Coldplay kiss cam would make it a two way coin for those purchasing the tickets. Either head or tail situation… Some people may see it as a bad PR while others maynot care about it anyway (sic).”

Yet another commented, “Honestly… if the internet made me famous by accident, I’d probably monetize too. Rent’s due.”

A different one wrote, “This can happen only in America.”

Someone else said, “I don’t know who would pay $875 to attend this, but props to her — that’s an impressive comeback.”

“From a kiss to cashing in… literally,” commented another.

What happened at Coldplay's concert Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron were spotted by Coldplay's Kisscam among the audience. The two were spotted in a cozy, panicked embrace.

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin jokingly commented from the stage, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy.”

Reportedly, Kristin Cabot was separated from her spouse during that time. However, she and Byron faced heavy backlash from the internet. She recently blamed the incident on alcohol and talked about being stalked by paparazzi, receiving death threats, 500 or 600 calls a day after the viral incident to New York Times.

Cabot also mentioned that she had separated from her husband, Andrew Cabot “several weeks before the Coldplay concert”.