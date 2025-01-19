Coldplay Mumbai Concert: The lead singer of the British band, Chris Martin, has charmed every Indian fan with his fluent Hindi. On Saturday, January 18, Chris impressed the audience at Coldplay's Music of Spheres World tour with impressive Hindi. While performing on iconic Coldplay songs such as ‘Fix You’, and ‘Sky Full of Stars’ etc. Chris left no chance to use Hindi words.

A video emerged on social media in which Chris thanked all his fans and flaunted his Hindi: “Good evening, everybody. Aap sabka bahut swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bahut khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai)." Chris added, “We are so happy to be here. This is our first real show in India. So thank you. Namaste." The audience responded with a loud cheer after Chris expressed his gratitude.

Watch video here:

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Social media users react Several social media users have reacted to the video. Some have appreciated Chris for making the effort to learn Hind, while others have taken a funny jibe.

One of the users commented, “He took the effort & sounded sincere.”

“He sounds like my chatgpt at 2am,” added another.

“Aur mumbai me aapko dekh kar hume bhohot khushi ho rahi hai (And we are very happy to see you in Mumbai), said another user.”

“Jab show sold out ho kushi hoti hi hai (You will be happy since all the tickets to show are sold out),” commented one of the users.

Another user said, “Bangalore mein aao Chris Bhai- Kannada mein bolna (Come to Bengaluru Chris brother, you will have to speak in Kannada).”

“We got Chris talking in Hindi before GTA V,” added another user.

Coldplay India tour Coldplay began its India tour in Mumbai on January 18. The band will also perform there on January 19 and January 21. After Mumbai, the band has two consecutive shows in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.