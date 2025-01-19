Coldplay’s India tour began with an electrifying show in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The band will return to the city for two more performances on Sunday and Tuesday before heading to Ahmedabad for back-to-back shows on January 25 and 26.

Chris Martin-led British band left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the DY Patil Stadium with their musical skills.

From singing their iconic songs such as 'Fix You' and 'A Sky Full of Stars' to turning the venue into a fairyland with colourful lights, elaborate designs and confetti cannons that showered the audience with carnival ribbons, the four happy-faced men gave all a feeling of joy and cheerfulness.

Chris, who is the band's vocalist, added "char chaand" to the show with his Hindi as well. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying "shukriya".

The most surprising element came when he said "Jai Shri Ram".

Thanking the audience with 'shukriya', Chris added a personal touch to the global band's performance.

He was reading placards that fans held up during the concert. One of the placards read 'Jai Shri Ram'. Martin noticed it and read it loud, evoking cheer from the attendees. He also asked what it meant.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.