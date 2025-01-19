The lead singer of popular British Coldplay, Chris Martin, mentioned Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the Mumbai concert on Saturday, January 18.

While performing one of the popular Coldplay songs, 'Sky Full of Stars' at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai Chris Martin suddenly mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's name, surprising all his fans.

“Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” Martin said.

He went on thanking his fans and added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

The crowd got very excited and applauded with loud cheers after hearing Bumrah's name. Some even thought the popular cricketer would come on stage. However, he did not show up on the stage.

Highlights from Coldplay Mumbai Concert The Mumbai Coldplay concert on January 18 had many other iconic moments as well. Martin impressed everyone with his Hindi, while he thanked the audience by saying "shukriya".

Chris Martin also read ‘Jai Shri Ram’ from one of the placards and asked the audience what it meant. He evoked loud cheer from the audience.

Coldplay India tour Coldplay's India tour began on January 18 in Mumbai. The band will also perform there on January 19 and January 21. Following this, the band has two consecutive shows in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. After India, the band will start their Hong Kong tour in April. They will perform in South Korea in the same month.

Coldplay consists of lead vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.