Coldplay Lead singer Chris Martin has shared a photo from Mumbai's Marine Drive ahead of the band's ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert which is set to take place for three days starting January 18.
On X, Coldplay's official social media account shared a cheerful photo of Chris Martin dressed in a casual T-shirt, tracks, and cap. The caption read, “We are so happy and grateful to be here in India.”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.