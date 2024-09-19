Coldplay announces concerts in India! Check dates, ticket price, venue here

Coldplay will perform in India. Check here for further details.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Singer Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay performs on stage during a concert at the Ernst Happel Stadium.
Singer Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay performs on stage during a concert at the Ernst Happel Stadium.(AFP)

Coldplay is all set to perform in India in January 2025 as the Grammy-winning band will bring their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai.

The two major shows will occur on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. Moreover, concertgoers can expect ticket prices ranging from 2,500 to 35,000, according to Bookmyshow.

Tickets for the Mumbai shows will go on sale on September 22, 2024, at noon IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. Additionally, Coldplay will offer a limited number of Infinity Tickets for the performances, available starting at 12 PM IST on Friday, November 22, 2024, also on BookMyShow.

Coldplay concert ticket distribution.

Infinity Tickets are offered for every Coldplay show to ensure the Music Of The Spheres World Tour is accessible to fans at an affordable price. Each ticket will cost the local equivalent of €20 (INR 2000) and must be purchased in pairs. Buyers are limited to a maximum of two tickets, which will be seated next to each other.

In addition to hits from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove" from their upcoming release Moon Music, the band will also perform beloved anthems from their extensive catalog.

Fans can look forward to classics like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "Paradise," "A Sky Full Of Stars," and "Adventure Of A Lifetime," all set against a spectacular backdrop of lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

“COLDPLAY is coming to MUMBAI 🪐Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 at DY PATIL STADIUM, MUMBAI on SAT 18 & SUN 19 JANUARY 2025! 💚❤Tickets on sale 22 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 12PM IST,” wrote BookMyShow in a post on Instagram.

 

The specific locations will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show, with seating available throughout the venue, including floor, upper levels, and side view areas.

 

19 Sep 2024, 10:07 AM IST
