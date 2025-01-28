Coldplay sets 21st Century record with 223,000 fans after holding concerts in India

Coldplay set a record for the largest stadium concert of the 21st century, with over 223,000 attendees in Ahmedabad, India. The band performed two shows on January 25-26, surpassing George Strait's previous record. Coldplay's tour included three shows in Mumbai before Ahmedabad.

Updated28 Jan 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Musician Chris Martin (L) of the British rock band Coldplay, performs onstage during a concert as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)
Musician Chris Martin (L) of the British rock band Coldplay, performs onstage during a concert as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

Coldplay now holds the record for the largest-ever stadium concerts of the 21st century after their two-night performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, as reported by Live Nation.

The shows marked Coldplay's first time performing in India. Over the weekend (Jan. 25-26), the band played to 111,581 fans on the first night and 111,989 fans on the second, bringing the total attendance to more than 223,000 fans across both nights, said the report.

This narrowly surpasses the previous record held by George Strait, who performed to 110,905 fans at Kyle Field in Texas A&M in June. Strait's show still holds the record for the largest U.S. stadium concert.

Coldplay concerts in India

British band Coldplay concluded its last concert in India as part of the ongoing “Music of the Spheres World Tour” in Ahmedabad on Monday. They thanked fans for their love and kindness in the last two weeks.

Comprising Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, the band commenced their India tour in Mumbai on January 18 and performed three shows there before heading to Ahmedabad for two more concerts on January 25 and January 26.

Coldplay, known for songs like "Hymn for the Weekend", "The Scientist", "Clocks", "Yellow" and "Speed of Sound", first performed in India in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Martin also wished Indian citizens as the country celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, singing AR Rahman's popular patriotic anthem "Maa Tujhe Salaaam."

This is a dream come true for us, performing in such a vibrant country.

Several personalities, including film celebrities Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Varma and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also flocked to Coldplay's concerts in the last two weeks.

In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.In a cheeky dig, Martin admitted that he didn't like him "destroy" the English batting lineup with his fiery bowling."O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Chris can be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney Hotstar Instagram handle.

(With inputs from agencies)

