Coldplay tickets for Ahmedabad OUT; Netizens react on long waiting time, ‘Dukh, Dard, Pida 2.0’

  • Tickets for Coldplay's fourth concert in India went on sale today for their January 2 show at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This marks the band's return to India since 2016, with an expected audience of 100,000, making it their largest show to date.

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs a song from the band's 10th studio album 'Moon Music' on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs a song from the band’s 10th studio album ’Moon Music’ on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough of New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tickets for British rock bank Coldplay's fourth India concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium went on sale through BookMyShow at 12 pm today i.e. November 16. The concert scheduled for January 2, 202, is part of the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Notably, this is the first time since 2016 that Coldplay is set to return to India. The Ahmedabad concert with a intended audience of 100,000 is also set to be the group's biggest show ever.

As of 12:35 PM, the BookMyShow website displayed a queue of 613,238 people. This led to widespread frustration on social media, with many users venting about the lengthy wait times and expressing disappointment over the process. Additionally, some criticized the inflated ticket prices on Viagogo, a secondary marketplace, where tickets were being sold for significantly higher prices than originally listed.

Reactions on long wait queue

"What the hell is wrong with @bookmyshow, joined the queue exactly at 11am and when it started at 12 noon. This is my queue number #Coldplay"

One user who placed four phones to get a ticket finally accepted defeat after long wait time. He wrote, “Tears stream down your face, thrice in a month's time. We have accepted fate.”

Some other added, “joined the waiting room with my laptop at 11 am sharp and with the phone at 11:59 to check the 'random queue'. Both are at 64k because why not #Coldplay #BookMyShow”

 

One user tweeted, “At this rate coldplay could add 100 shows in India and we probably still wouldn’t get tickets.”

Another user complained about ticket price being sold at 5-6X price. “Barely 5 mins into the "official" sale of #Coldplay Ahmedabad concert, @TicketonViagogo is selling tickets for 5-6x”

Another user tweeted, “I’m exhausted—completely fed up with India’s recurring ticketing scams. It’s been happening in sports for as long as I can remember, but ruining the experience for four concerts takes incompetence to a whole new level. It’s disgraceful. You’re a sham.”

“The queue randomisation on #BookMyShow for the #Coldplay tickets is so funny! If you're a die-hard fan, wait in queue for an hour and then we'll randomly put you at the back when the sale starts because 'We're the largest booking platform in India and we'll do what we want!',” another added.

Before the booking started, one user shared a funny picture showing a laptop, tablet, and phone, all ready to secure a ticket for the popular band's concert.

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 01:07 PM IST
