Mahakumbh 2025: Did you think Coldplay front man Chris Martin headed straight to England after back to back terrific performances in Ahmedabad and Mumbai? As it turns out, Chris Martin is still in India.

The lead singer and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson have arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, January 27. The couple, dressed in saffron-colored attire, was all smiles as their car reached the holy city.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson came to India on January 16 for Coldplay's ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour.

Dakota British rock band Coldplay ended their India leg of the ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour on Republic Day, January 26, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The band performed three shows in Mumbai, and two shows in Ahmedabad.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's temple visit This is not the first time that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are visiting religious sites in India.

Ahead of the Coldplay Mumbai concert on January 18, Martin along with fiancée Dakota Johnson visited many iconic temples around the city. The couple, who were accompanied by actress Shonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi visited Babulnath Temple, ISKCON Chowpatty and Sidhivinayak temple in Dadar.

Videos of the duo visiting several temples in Mumbai went viral on social media. Dakota Johnson was even spotted whispering her wish in Nandi's ears. Nandi is Lord Shiva's bull, and it is believed that wishes which are whispered to Nandi directly reaches the lord.

“Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson telling her wishes in ear of Shri Nandi Maharaj. Amazing how foreign nationals come to India and try following our culture and traditions!,” a social media user wrote on X while sharing the video.