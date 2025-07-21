Coldplay’s Chris Martin gives concertgoers a cheeky warning: ‘We’d like to say hello...’ | Watch

After the kiss cam scandal in Boston, Massachusetts, went viral and spiralled into the resignation of the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Coldplay's Chris Martin decided to give his Madison concertgoers a little heads-up about the jumbotron.

Advertisement

In a cheeky reference to last week's viral scandal, Chris Martin said, “We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd.”

He then explained to the crowd how the Coldplay team was going to say hello to the audience, to prepare them well in time. “How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

However, the last bit of his playful warning took the internet by storm. “So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now,” he said.

Watch Chris Martin giving a heads-up to the audience:

Advertisement

What happened at the Boston concert? A viral video filmed during Coldplay's performance at Gillette Stadium on July 16 showed a man and a woman on the ‘kiss cam’. The man had his arms around the woman and was embracing the moment.

However, just as they realised that they were being shown on the big screen, both appeared to quickly hide their faces. The woman was seen briskly covering her face, while the man ducked out of sight.

Chris Martin noticed the couple's odd reaction on the jumbotron and had joked, “Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

The footage circulated like wildfire on the internet, and Astronomer's CEO, Andy Byron, was identified as the man embracing the woman, the company's Head of Human Resources, Kristin Cabot.

Advertisement

Both Andy and Kristin are married.

Also Read | Coldplay kiss cam scandal may cost Andy Byron THIS amount: Divorce lawyer

On Saturday, Andy stepped down from his role as the CEO of the company he co-founded.

A company statement confirmed his resignation, saying, “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding.”