Coldplay’s Chris Martin pays tribute to India on Republic Day with ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Maa Tujhhe Salaam’ songs | Watch

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin paid a heartfelt tribute to India on Republic Day. As the British band wraps up its shows in the country, Chris Martin delighted his fans by singing iconic patriotic anthem, ‘Maa Tujhhe Salaam’ at his Ahmedabad concert on Sunday.

Chris Martin sings ‘Vande Mataram’ | Watch Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert on January 26 was live streamed on OTT platform Disney Hotstar in India. One of the most remarkable moments from the concert was Martin singing ‘Vande Mataram’ by AR Rahman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause. He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

Aap sabka bahaut swagat hai hamare show par: Chris Martin Another highlight of the concert was Christ Martin's welcome note for his audience in Hindi. The British singer surprised his fans with his Hindi.

“Aap sab ka bohat swagat hai hamare show me. Aap sabka bohat dhanyawaad ki aapne hume yaha perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad me aake bohat hum bohat khushi ho rahi hai. Aur namaste aap sabko jo hume live stream par dekh rahe hai,” he said at the concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was Coldplay's second concert in Ahmedabad. On his first concert on January 25, Martin surprised his audience and complimented his fans in Gujarati: “Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?”

Also Read | Rajeev Shukla’s memes take over Internet after photo with Chris Martin go viral

Chris Martin was also seen enjoying India's vibe, whether by trying its local cuisine or enjoying ride on two wheeler.

In one of the viral videos of Coldplay concert in India, Chris Martin was seen arriving at the concert venue by sitting behind another person on a scooter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band also shared a front angle photo of the singer wearing a a black T-shirt, olive green shorts, and white shoes while seated on the vehicle.

Coldplay concert in India Coldplay performed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of its ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. The concert remained a talk of the town for last two three months. There was a huge uproar on social media during Coldplay concert ticket booking as many fans were left disappointed after they failed to buy the concert tickets.