British rock and pop band Coldplay's second grand concert in Ahmedabad was a bigger success than their Mumbai show, and the craze among the fans to attend the concert was huge. However, Mumbai-based fan Prayush Jain took to Threads to share his frustration after Agoda cancelled his hotel booking 24 hours before check-in, reported Hindustan Times.

Despite booking the accommodation months ago to attend the much-anticipated Coldplay concert, he found himself stranded with no room and skyrocketing hotel prices in Ahmedabad.

“We booked the hotel in Ahmedabad via Agoda for Coldplay in November when the tickets came on the same day. Until today, 24 hours before checking in, it did not show that the booking was cancelled. I called the hotel to confirm the booking, and the hotel said they have cancelled the booking and Agoda will refund the money,” HT quoted Jain explaining in his thread post.

Though reaching out to Agoda to address the issue, Jain found their response unsatisfactory. “They said, we would refund the amount, and we cannot do anything more than that. No accountability, nothing. Is this how you do business and that's how you partner with hotels? It is not about the refund, but you are canceling just 1 day before checking in. The hotel is asking me to pay 5 times the booking price to provide a room,” he wrote.

Jain further stated that the experience was more than just an inconvenience. "It’s not about the refund; it’s about the lack of accountability. A last-minute cancellation has left us with no options, and the current prices are outrageous," he said.

Here's the screenshot:

After Jain's post, many users urged Jain to take the issue to the consumer forum.

Here are some comments: One wrote, "This is unacceptable. You should definitely file a complaint against them."

Another wrote, "You should definitely file consumer dispute."

A third commented, "BTW which hotel was this ?"

A fourth said, "Same experience with two hotels in Mumbai (for Coldplay). @agoda and agodaindia bas absolutely no support or quality control."