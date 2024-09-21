A viral video showing an NRI family fixing their nameplate on the front of their newly purchased home in Limerick (Ireland) has ignited a heated debate on social media

A viral video showing an NRI family fixing their nameplate on the front of their newly purchased home in Limerick, Ireland, has ignited a heated debate on social media platforms after a X user named MichaeloKeeffe (Mick_O_Keeffe), who claimed to be an Irish citizen, expressed frustration, saying, “Another house bought up by Indians. Our tiny island is being colonised by a country of 1.5 billion people."

In a series of tweets, MichaeloKeeffe—who claimed to be banned by the earlier Twitter regime and seems to be a radical member of "Ireland Belongs To The Irish" movement— posted, "There are currently 201 Indians claiming asylum in Ireland. You have nuclear weapons and a space program, but we should look after your people?"

In another tweet, MichaeloKeeffe has shared some “sample of Indian crime in Ireland".

MichaeloKeeffe posts on microblogging platform X have triggered an online debate with users divided over the issue. Some supported the sentiment, while others fiercely opposed the xenophobic viewpoint, questioning the use of the term “colonised."

Netizen's reaction "Colonised? Dude they paid for it and bought it cause some Irish was in desperate need of money. It's not anything unlawful. If you're so concerned ask your legislators and govt to make protective laws," reacted a user.

"If you work hard, you can achieve this too. Moaning behind the keyboard won't give you anything mate", another user responded to his post.

“What prevents you from buying property? These migrants worked hard, saved and now own property" reacted another user.

"Indians are lovely. Please focus on the others. Trust me please", another user commented on the post.

"I dont see what the trouble is, these immigrants arent the ones causing problems. if anything they are probably contributing to the economy and may even create jobs if they own a business. multicultralism isnt inherently bad , its unchecked migration that is the problem (where people are not vetted or illegal)" a user reacted.

Earn some money and buy properties instead of queefing on the internet. They immigrated legally, they earned money legally, they bought a property legally. Blame your government, not Indians if you're unhappy.