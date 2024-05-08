Travelling in flights not only saves time, but also gives a feeling of comfort to it passengers. Sometimes civil aviation firms charge extra for the services, based on their market presence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among one of the things that a passenger looks for in a flight – apart from time saving travel experience and and food – is legroom space.

Recently, a traveller took to X and shared his flight experience with Ryanair, where he registered his complaint regarding ‘not enough’ legroom space as his feet touched the front seat.

Going by the name, 'The Last King', he wrote, "Ryanair, I'll come with my own legroom next time."

Now, known for making witty responses, Ryanair responded didn't disappoint and wrote, "Come with your own plane next time." It also ended the tweet with its signature cheekiness.

Following the reply by aviation firm, netizens were quick to react. The Ryanair's reaction also garnered over 1.1 million view and 23k likes.

Here are some responses: Lee Russell wrote, "Uncross your legs and that will help! 🤦🏻‍♂️…"

Another netizen Filip Bukovina commented, "sorry, Ryanair. This year i'm going with Air France :)"

Ross wrote, “Get another pair of legs in there"

Some even compared Ryanair with other aviation firm. A netizens wrote, “I thought Ryanair had the worst legeoom and then I flew WizzAir."

A social media user wrote, “He should come with socks next time."

Another commented, “Did you know you’re not supposed to cross your legs while flying? It could cause a blood clot."

A netizen wrote, "You have no planes, you operate winged busses."

Ibrar wrote, "Could just pay for more? Its a budget airline for a reason 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Earlier in January this year, a video went viral when a woman was caught using a charger featuring a bright cable as it was plugged in. To this Ryanair took to X and wrote, "And this is why we don't have plugs."

