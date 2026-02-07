Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj lost 22 kg with Mounjaro: Here's why she's not 'recommending it'

Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj has spoken candidly about losing 22kg in six months using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, cutting through the glamour and stigma surrounding injectable medications that have gone viral online.

From Ozempic and Wegovy to Mounjaro, prescription injections originally meant for diabetes management are increasingly being discussed as tools for rapid weight loss. Social media has amplified both sides of the debate — with some of these drugs being hailed as life-changing, while others dismiss them as unsafe or a “shortcut”.

Against this noisy backdrop, Aishwarya’s recent YouTube video has drawn attention for its honesty rather than hype. Instead of a dramatic transformation reel, the comedian laid out the physical, emotional and medical factors that led her to consider Mounjaro — without endorsing it or urging others to follow suit.

In the video, Aishwarya traced her weight gain to her late 20s, explaining how hormonal conditions such as PCOD and hypothyroidism — both of which she said run in her family — made weight management increasingly difficult. She also spoke about being treated for clinical depression during the same period, which affected both her mental health and her ability to remain visible online.

While she acknowledged trying exercise, dietary changes and professional guidance, she said the results were inconsistent, especially after injuries forced her to pause physical activity. After reviewing medical reports with her doctor earlier in 2025, she decided to try Mounjaro, a weekly injection prescribed for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management.

According to Aishwarya, the weight loss was rapid — but not without consequences. She described experiencing nausea in the initial weeks, significant appetite suppression and hair loss linked to rapid weight loss. At the same time, she said her menstrual cycle became regular after years of inconsistency.

Crucially, the comedian was clear that her experience should not be treated as advice. She repeatedly told viewers that she is not a medical expert and stressed the importance of consulting doctors before considering any such medication. She also highlighted the cost — around ₹4,000 per injection — pointing out that these drugs remain out of reach for many Indians.

On social media, reactions to her disclosure have been mixed. While several users praised her for transparency in a space often dominated by unrealistic fitness narratives, others questioned the growing normalisation of prescription drugs for weight loss.

A user wrote, “I loved your youtube video! And i so so relate to each and every thing you said. Very happy to see you happy and confident with yourself and your body!”

“this level of honesty is so rare on the internet. thank you aishwarya for being so honest. you are a brave soul,” another user commented.

“Just watched the full video, man. I love the way you have kept it! More power to you! Be healthy and happy. Sending lots of love,” the third user wrote.

“Just saw the video you posted on YouTube!! You correct not everyone talk what they took even though it’s evident! But you gracefully said it and owned it and pretty well curated !! Always loved everything you post,” the fourth user wrote.

“Major props to you for being so incredibly open and vulnerable about your journey. Sending you a hug, and also the knowledge that you most definitely didn’t take the ‘easy’ way out. The stigma associated with obesity and now GLP-1s is not even in the ballpark of easy,” the fifth user wrote.