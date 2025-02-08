Comedian Bharti Singh jokes about Mahakumbh 2025, netizens react, ’Don’t mislead’

Comedian Bharti Singh cracked a joke about Mahakumbh 2025 while speaking to the paparazzi. When asked if she planned to attend the holy event, she jokingly replied, “To faint and die or to get lost?”

In the video posted by Instant Bollywood, Bharti later explained that she wanted to visit, but hearing disturbing news from the event made her change her mind. She specifically mentioned that she wouldn’t take her son, Laksh (Gola), due to safety concerns.

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj is the world’s largest religious gathering, expecting over 45 crore pilgrims. Bharti’s concerns stem from a stampede in January before the Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya. While government data shows that the number of deaths due to the stampede is 30, several other reports claim that the actual number is way higher than that.

However, Bharti’s remarks have divided opinions online, with some agreeing with her safety concerns and others criticising them. While no comments are visible at the moment, the Hindustan Times quoted a few in its report.

“She is right. It is very crowded and can be dangerous for children." wrote one user. “Sahi bola Bharti ji ne," commented another.

"Don't malign the Kumbh," wrote one user. "If you do not have the correct information, then don't mislead...don't impose your presumption on media," came from another.

"Did everyone who went to Kumbh faint and die? Not everything is a joke," asked another user.

Fire at Mahakumbh 2025 Meanwhile, following recent fire incidents at Mahakumbh 2025, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticised the BJP. “BJP ne Kumbh mein aag lagadi (BJP has set Kumbh on fire),” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

During a brief media interaction, Yadav claimed that the BJP was responsible for the fire outbreak at the event. Nevertheless, the fire has been controlled, with 20-22 tents burned. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.