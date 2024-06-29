Comedian Daniel Fernandes’ Hyderabad show gets cancelled after BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s threat, check details

  • Daniel Fernandes's show 'Do you Know Who I Am?' was supposed to take place at the Heart Cup Coffee located in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated08:07 PM IST
Daniel Fernandes
Daniel Fernandes(Instagram/@absolutelydanny)

It is not unusual that the stand-up shows of comedians get cancelled. Munawar Faruqui's show in Bengaluru in 2022 was cancelled after protests from right-wing groups.

But now, Comedian Daniel Fernandes’ Hyderabad show – scheduled for 4 PM on 29 June was cancelled following threats from Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh, reported thesouthfirst.com.

According to the report, the Jubilee Hills Police confirmed that the program was cancelled citing MLA’s threats. Daniel Fernandes's show 'Do you Know Who I Am?' was supposed to take place at the Heart Cup Coffee located in Jubilee Hills.

The report added that BJP MLA T Raja Singh had earlier threatened Daniel Fernandes with physical attack, while responding to a joke by Fernandes made about the Jain community.

Raja Singh said, as quoted by the South First, "On Bakri Eid, a comedian named Daniel Fernandes cracked bad jokes and mocked the Jain community.”

He further threatened, “I want to remind him, you have a show in Banjara Hills today (Saturday) right? It is better you cancel the show or else our workers will come there and thrash you. You will think 50 times before coming to Telangana.”

Adding more, Raja urged the police, “We urge you to cancel his show, if not, the state we will make of his, everyone will remember, so that no one will ever joke on Jains or the Hindu religion.”

Raja reminded about the tensions created in Hyderabad when comedian Munawar Faruqui was to perform in the city in 2022. “You remember when Munawar came to perform right? I want to make it clear that, if situation goes out of hand, it is the police’s responsibility.”

Daniel Fernandes reacts:

Following the cancellation, Daniel Fernandes released a video statement.

He said via Instagram, “The video that has offended people has been taken down and I have posted an apology earlier. However, we are still receiving calls, messages, and emails threatening us with violence and vandalism. Nobody is ready to guarantee the safety of my audience, my crew and myself. I do not want to put anyone in harm’s way because of something I said.”

Adding more, he said that it was okay to disagree with an artist’s work but unfair to threaten him. He also apologised to the Jain community.

