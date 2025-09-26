Comedian Drew Lynch pauses show to help fan suffering cardiac arrest, later performs at hospital

A comedy gig in Washington turned into a life-saving moment when American comedian Drew Lynch paused his set to help an audience member who went into cardiac arrest. The dramatic incident, which unfolded at a Spokane theatre, left the America’s Got Talent star visibly shaken but also deeply moved.

The moment unfolded mid-performance Lynch, 34, was midway through his set when he noticed the commotion. “Oh, hey. Everything okay?” he asked from the stage, before quickly realising the severity of the situation. Audience members responded in panic, confirming that a man, later identified as Mr Wende, had collapsed.

Several attendees immediately sprang into action, administering CPR, checking for a pulse and calling emergency services. After more than five minutes without a heartbeat, Mr Wende was revived, prompting relief and applause inside the theatre. Paramedics soon arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

“You saved that man’s life” In an emotional address after the incident, Lynch thanked the audience for their quick response. “That was incredible. We’re here making jokes, but you guys just came together in a really powerful way. You saved that guy’s life,” he said, his voice breaking.

Later, on Instagram, Lynch described the effort as one of the most powerful examples of “community and human connection” he had ever witnessed. “He had no pulse for over five minutes. With the combined efforts of total strangers, and honestly what felt like a miracle, he was revived right there in the room,” he wrote.

Family shares their gratitude In updates shared from the hospital, Lynch posted pictures with Mr Wende and his family. The man’s son, Nathan, thanked the audience for their bravery: “You literally brought my dad back to life. We may not know all your names, but we’ll forever remember your efforts.”

His granddaughter, Kayla, added: “We are so, so lucky this happened at your show with people willing to help. You gave my grandpa a second chance at life.”