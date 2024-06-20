The Indian Premier League (IPL) boasts a massive fan following, with many fans forming emotional attachments to specific teams. One notable team in this regard is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Even through the team has yet to secure an IPL trophy, the fans continue to remain loyal and show passionate support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A stand-up commedian recently faced the wrath of RCB fans. She made a joke that people in the city suffer from a disease of blindly supporting the team. On her joke, she received a silent response from the audience, however, she still bravely continued her set. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

The video was quick to get attention from Netizens. Though the comedian did not get any response from the audience, netizens lauded her for not giving up.

One user wrote, "I think she's beginner, respect her. She is trying to make laugh peoples."

“It's good she kept continuing. Every comedian goes through this"

"RCB is still the best," sone other wrote.

“Keep going, sbke sath hota h starting me"

Also Read: Viral video: Couple orders Xbox from Amazon, finds cobra in package; netizens say ’India is not for beginners’ Oner user joked, “Itna confidence mujh mei ho to mai duniya jeet lu"

"Mai rhta to pure besharmi se bol deta 'abe taali bajao mre hue q ho'," some other wrote.

One guided, “I appreciate her effort because she was able to face the crowd. She needs to improve a lot but still she did better than most of us."

“It takes lot of guts to stand infront of crowd and perform.Atleast appreciate her," another added.

