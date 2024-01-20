British comedian Jimmy Carr's show in Mumbai was delayed on Saturday. The show was supposed to start at 7 pm, as per the details on PayTm Inside. However, netizen reported a delay in the show and expressed disappointment. Some social media said on X that shutters of the venue were down even at 8 pm pm.

"It’s 7:35pm and shutters are still down!! Just saying @jimmycarr @paytminsider," one user posed on X. He later posted, “It’s 8pm! And guess what… the shutters are still down! At this point, is it even worth it?" Another user said, “Was pretty excited to see@jimmycarr here in Mumbai! Show supposed to begin at 7 pm, it’s 6:55 pm and the shutters to the venue are still shut!! The metal shutters to the venue! I mean… seriously! Disappointed at this start..."

The reason for the delay is not yet known. However, a social media user claimed, “Turns out the @jimmycarr show is delayed by an hour now because a school event went overtime and parents and children are leaving the venue now!..."

A few other X shared shared videos shot outside the venue located in the suburb of Mulund in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The clip showed chaotic scenes, long queues and crowd gathered at the location. Some shared the incident with “Trever Noah's Bangalore show disappointment".