British comedian Jimmy Carr's show in Mumbai was delayed on Saturday. The show was supposed to start at 7 pm, as per the details on PayTm Inside. However, netizen reported a delay in the show and expressed disappointment. Some social media said on X that shutters of the venue were down even at 8 pm pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It’s 7:35pm and shutters are still down!! Just saying @jimmycarr @paytminsider," one user posed on X. He later posted, “It’s 8pm! And guess what… the shutters are still down! At this point, is it even worth it?"

Another user said, “Was pretty excited to see@jimmycarr here in Mumbai! Show supposed to begin at 7 pm, it’s 6:55 pm and the shutters to the venue are still shut!! The metal shutters to the venue! I mean… seriously! Disappointed at this start..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reason for the delay is not yet known. However, a social media user claimed, “Turns out the @jimmycarr show is delayed by an hour now because a school event went overtime and parents and children are leaving the venue now!..."

A few other X shared shared videos shot outside the venue located in the suburb of Mulund in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The clip showed chaotic scenes, long queues and crowd gathered at the location. Some shared the incident with “Trever Noah's Bangalore show disappointment".

Another X users shared an update, saying that the show was delayed for about an hour. “Update @jimmycarr @paytminsider event is continuing to be delayed.. the crowd is surprisingly civilised for the now delay of almost an hour.. #jimmycarr #mumbai #terriblyfunny," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am sure it is going to be later than that! We are all outside the entrance and the shutters are still down! Not sure when, but let’s hope it’s soon," another said. A user also slammed PayTm Insider for "pathetic job". He said, "...no crowd control and venue entry is behind by 50 mins @jimmycarr."

Comedian Jimmy Carr has made an exciting announcement in October last year, revealing his plans to perform in India for the very first time. He was scheduled to visit New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore on January 19, 20, and 21, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The British comic had made the announcement through an Instagram post, where he posted an image displaying the tour dates for his "Terribly Funny" show in India.

