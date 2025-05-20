Comedian Kunal Kamra gets roasted for his political comedy on Aashish Solanki's show, ‘Sunta sabki karta Congress ki’

Kunal Kamra is on the news again for the YouTube roast show, BroCode Roast. In the show hosted by Ashish Solanki, comedian Onkar Yadav made jokes about fellow comedian Kunal Kamra.

Yadav poked fun at Kamra for campaigning for Kanhaiya Kumar, calling Kamra a “contractor” travelling with labourers.

Yadav called Kanhaiya a CPI(M) candidate as the communist party was surprised to see a “fat man” in their party.

“They could not process that the ‘contractor’ had come along with labourers," the comedian quipped.

Before joining Congress, Kanhaiya Kumar was a CPI leader. When Kamra campaigned for Kanhaiya Kumar, a Congress candidate.

Kunal Kamra contributed to a crowdfunding campaign to support the Congress candidate, who was fighting the election from northeast Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.

Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was also among the people who donated. Kumar called it people’s fight and asked for people’s support.

Yadav continued his roast of the controversial comedian.

“Kamra sunta sab ki hai, karta Congress ki (Kamra listens to everyone, but follows only what the Congress asks him to do),” he joked.

Onkar Yadav continued to roast Kunal Kamra and said, “Kunal Kamra has been doing political comedy for a long time. But, he hasn’t managed to convert anyone yet. Even the sleeper cells are more active.”

Yadav also touched upon the controversy around India’s Got Latent, where comments by Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina caused trouble. According to Yadav, the show belongs to Balraj Singh Ghai, not Samay Raina.

“Kyunki Kashmiri pandits to ise dikhte nahi (Because Kamra overlooks Kashmiri pandits), Yadav added while referring to the fact that Samay Raina belongs to a Pandit family in Jammu.

Onkar Yadav even gifted a lotus to Kunal Kamra.

In his comeback roast, Kunal Kamra spoke about Onkar Yadav, “Looking at him, it feels like it was wrong to remove eggs from mid-day meals.”

Social media reactions One social media user shared a clip of the show on Twitter (now X) and wrote, “When a Roast Show showed Reality.”

“Kamra really agreed to do this show thinking he might become a bit relevant again and that would help him push his propaganda. This guy (On-kar) flipped the script…” wrote another.