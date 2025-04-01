Comedian Kunal Kamra hits back again: Check his latest social media post amid Eknath Shinde controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra took to social media to share a powerful and grim commentary on the systematic silencing of dissenting artists. The post comes as outrage against the standup artist continues.

In a sharply-worded post titled “How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide,” Kamra described how targeted outrage, starting with social media trolling, can evolve into a full-blown political tool to shut down artistic voices. He outlined how brand partnerships, gigs and even access to venues slowly disappear under pressure.

The post also highlighted how law enforcement is increasingly used to intimidate artists, with their audiences sometimes summoned for questioning, framing art itself as a criminal act.

Kamra ended with a chilling observation: artists are eventually pushed into two corners. They either have to sell out and conform or fade away in silence.

Calling it not just a “playbook” but a “political weapon”, Kamra’s post reignited conversation about the state of free expression in India’s cultural and political landscape.

Kunal Kamra controversy: A timeline The Kunal Kamra controversy began after the comedian performed a stand-up show at Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club. The show was filmed in January and uploaded to YouTube on March 23 as part of his special Naya Bharat.

In his act, Kamra didn’t name Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Eknath Shinde directly but sang a parody of the Bollywood song Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In the song, he mocked a “leader from Thane” with a beard and glasses, calling him a “gaddar” (traitor). Many believed he was referring to Shinde’s 2022 political switch that brought down Uddhav Thackeray’s government.

Kamra also joked about Shinde’s partnership with current CM Devendra Fadnavis, calling him a “rickshawallah” who “stole someone’s father”.

Soon after the video was released, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club. The BMC followed the next day. It demolished parts of the venue for “illegal construction”, a move seen as politically driven.

FIRs were filed against Kamra, and he was given a two-day deadline to apologise. He refused, defending his right to free speech. He said his jokes echoed views already made by Ajit Pawar.