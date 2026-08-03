Comedian Pranit More breaks down on comeback show after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘Will they accept me?’

Stand-up comedian Pranit More appeared visibly emotional during his first live performance following the massive online backlash he faced in June 2026 over the now-infamous ₹370 biryani controversy. A leaked clip from the show has since gone viral, showing the comedian fighting back tears on stage as he addressed the audience directly about the ordeal.

'Will People Accept Me?': Pranit's Moment Of Doubt The viral clip is reportedly from a performance Pranit gave in Georgia on June 14, 2026, just days after the controversy first erupted online. In the video, the comedian can be heard admitting to a deep sense of uncertainty about walking on stage that night, unsure of how the crowd would respond to him in the aftermath of the row.

He told the audience, "Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi (When I came on stage, I wondered if these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive, even after everything that happened)." He went on to thank the crowd for standing by him despite the criticism he had faced online.

'It Does Hurt A Bit': Comedian Opens Up On His Journey Pranit also used the moment to reflect on why he pursued stand-up comedy in the first place, clarifying that his motivations were never rooted in fame or money. "Itni saari cheezein ho gayin. Dekho maine standup chalu hi isliye nahi kiya tha ki paise aayenge ya famous hone ke liye. Main jo job karta tha uske baad main standup me aaya kyunki isse mujhe khushi milti hai. Aur humesha point ye tha ki baaki logo ko bhi khushi mile. Aur ye jab nahi hota to thoda bura to lagta hai (So many things happened. Look, I didn't start doing stand-up for money or to become famous. After the job I used to do, I got into stand-up because it brought me joy. And the point was always to bring joy to other people as well. So when that doesn't happen, it does hurt a bit)," he said.

Mother's Advice Helped Him Through The Storm During the emotional segment, Pranit also shared a conversation he had with his mother while grappling with the fallout of the controversy. Recalling her words, he said, "Meri mummy be mujhe ek hi cheez boli ki 'Tune galti ki aur sorry bol diya. Tere behaviour se dikh jaega'. Main bola 'Agar unhe nahi pasand aaya to'. Mummy ne bola 'Galti to sabhi karte hain. Tum me se aisa koi jisne kabhi galti nahi ki hai. To fir main ye nahin karunga bhai (My mom told me just one thing: 'You made a mistake and apologised. Your behaviour will show it.' I asked, 'What if they still don't like it?' Mom said, 'Everyone makes mistakes. Is there anyone among you who has never made a mistake?' So then I won't do this, brother)."

Thanking The Audience 'For Giving Me Another Chance' Towards the end of the clip, Pranit grew emotional once again as he expressed gratitude to the audience for their continued support. "So thanks a lot mujhe fir se chance dene ke liye. Bohot show kiye hain maine. Ye show aur tum log mujhe humesha yaad rahoge (So thank you so much for giving me another chance. I have done a lot of shows, but I will always remember this show and all of you)," he said, concluding his address to the crowd.