Comedian Raunaq Rajani says wife suffered rib fracture during CJP protest in Mumbai: ‘Man in khaki kicked her’

Comedian Raunaq Rajani has claimed that his wife sustained a fractured rib after she was allegedly pushed and kicked by a policeman while the couple was being detained during a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. In a video shared on social media on July 26, Rajani detailed the incident and posted what he said was footage showing the sequence of events that led to the injury.

'My wife's rib has been fractured' Rajani says the couple was detained on July 22 and initially believed the injury was minor.

According to Rajani, he and his wife were detained by police during the protest on July 22.

"Hi, my wife's rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman. On 22nd July 2026, my wife and I were detained by the cops while they were illegally rounding up people at the Shivaji Park protest. You might have seen pictures of both of us in the cop van. They shoved us in with brute force. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain in her ribs," he said.

Rajani said they did not immediately seek medical attention: "We didn't make a big deal out of it because honestly, people have been through so much worse in terms of police brutality in the last week that we were like, fine, this is what it is. We went away to Delhi the next day. She came back. The pain was not reducing. So we went to a doctor who said she should get an X-ray, and she has a fracture. Now, I have video footage to show you what exactly happened."

Rajani shares videos, alleges police used excessive force Rajani then shared several clips, which he claimed captured the events before and during their detention. He alleged that he and his wife were objecting to the detention of a young protester when police officers moved towards them.

"So it starts with this kid getting detained and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down."

He further alleged that his wife was forcibly handled while she tried to intervene.

Rajani claimed that another officer, whom he identified as wearing red clothes, forcefully pushed his wife into the police vehicle.

“This was supposed to be done by a lady cop. He's using his entire body to shove her in. Then they have tried to detain another innocent boy and they're shoving him at her because they couldn't.”

‘Man in khaki kicked my wife on the rib’ Rajani alleged that the injury occurred inside the police bus after they had been detained.

“So, as you probably heard, a lady cop even said, ' But this man in red clothes came back and now see how he shoves my wife. Now, the same cop who pinned me to the ground, the one in khaki, he enters. Now, show this exact thing from inside the bus, and then you will see how the man in khaki kicked my wife on the rib.”

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He said he had tried to shield his wife during the incident.

"So, at this point, I want to make sure my wife doesn't get any hurt. So, I'm asking her to hold my hand. Now, as you saw in the other video, once we were on the floor, the man in khaki entered."

“And now, he kicks my wife and separates her hands. Watch it again, see his leg movement.”

Rajani criticised what he described as the excessive use of force against protesters and said he and his wife have approached the police to seek legal action.