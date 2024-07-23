Comedian Rohan Joshi wants to understand Budget 2024 like a 5-year-old; netizens say presentation made with ChatGPT

Comedian Rohan Joshi asked for simple explanations of Budget 2024. Responses ranged from sarcastic to humorous, mentioning tax changes and political dynamics.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published23 Jul 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Comedian Rohan Joshi, known for his witty social media posts, wants to understand Budget 2024 simply.

“People who know and understand it better than I do, pls explain what happened in the Budget today in the comments, in the most ELI5 way possible,” Joshi wrote.

The stand-up comedian, who goes by the handle @MojoRojo later explained that ELI5 meant: “Explain like I’m five. Basically pls simple mein samjhaao (Basically, explain it to me in a simple way).”

“Ok Rohan imagine you have 5 chocolate bars earlier i used to take 1 chocolate bar from you as tax now I will take 2 because screw you that's why! And also I am giving it to someone else because I want him to like me more,” explained one user.

“Basically BJP gave more funds to their partners Bihar and AP to keep the coalition stable, then decided to take middle class and traders on a good vacation to place a called aukaat and depression,” another user responded.

A simple explanation came from one user, “Keep calm and pay TDS. Tax Deducted by Sitharaman.” Another wrote, “Tax slab up, custom duty down. Use less plastic and invest more.” Another said, “Nirmala aunty ne chat gpt ko prompt diya... Please make interesting and confusing budget.”

“Tax ke baad jo bhi paisa bachega, usko kharcha karne ke time jo other taxes katega, uske baad jo chiller bachega wo agar invest karke aur paisa kamane ko try kiya toh (explicits) aisa bole wo (She said: ‘Whatever is left after taxes, you have to pay taxes to spend that. Then, whatever insignificant amount is left…if you want to invest that, then (explicits)!” wrote another.

‘Bad idea’

One user took a dig at Rohan Joshi and said, “You dont need to worry as tax is aplicable on income only.” One of them quoted Shahid Kapoor’s character from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Farzi: “Hum log middle class nhi, middle f*ng*r class hai.”

Rohan Joshi, upon reading the comments, wrote that it was a “bad idea” to ask for explanations.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 07:21 PM IST
