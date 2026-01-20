Comedian Zakir Khan announces long hiatus from comedy, says he may step away till 2030. Here's why

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has surprised fans by announcing that he plans to step away from comedy for an extended period, possibly lasting several years. The revelation came during a recent live performance in Hyderabad, where the comedian candidly spoke about prioritising his health and personal life after years of relentless touring.

A video from the show, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour, has since gone viral on social media. Addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir told the audience that once his current professional commitments are complete, he intends to take a long break that could stretch till 2028, 2029 or even 2030.

“It will be a break of three, four, or five years,” Zakir said during the show. “I need time to take care of my health and sort out a few other things.” Thanking the audience, he added that their continued support meant more to him than words could express.

The comedian later reiterated his plans on Instagram, sharing that all his upcoming shows until 20 June would be treated as a celebration. He urged fans to attend the remaining performances, noting that he would not be touring extensively this time around. Zakir also expressed gratitude to his audience for standing by him through every phase of his journey.

Zakir has previously spoken about the physical toll that years of constant travel and live performances have taken on him. In posts shared last September, he revealed that a decade of back-to-back shows, early morning flights, sleepless nights and irregular meals had severely impacted his health. Despite being unwell for close to a year, he continued performing, driven by his love for the stage and a sense of professional responsibility.

However, the comedian admitted that the warning signs could no longer be ignored. Calling the decision difficult but necessary, Zakir said the break was essential to prevent further damage to his health. As a result, his current India tour has been restricted to select cities, with no additional shows planned.

He also shared that after recording his upcoming comedy special, doctors have advised him to take a prolonged break to allow his body to recover fully. While fans have expressed disappointment at the prospect of a long absence, many have flooded social media with messages of support, urging the comedian to focus on his well-being.

A user wrote, “Zakir Khan, who has made millions laugh, announced a long break during his Hyderabad stand-up show due to health concerns. We will miss you, Zakir bhai!”