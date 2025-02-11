‘Comedy has no responsibility’: Samay Raina’s voice note amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy goes viral

Popular social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s risqué joke on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has landed them into legal trouble. As the controversy continues, Samay Raina’s voice note about the purpose of comedy has surfaced on social media.

While multiple posts are available on Twitter (now X), one of them has gone viral with nearly 9 lakh views. Samay Raina apparently replied to one of his followers’ Instagram Stories.

LiveMint, however, cannot verify whether the audio clip is about the latest controversy or an older clip. We also cannot verify whether the voice actually belongs to Samay. Here’s what the standup comedian says in the audio message.

ChatGPT se kara lo comedy - Samay Raina

“If you know someone who wants to shoot porn on our show, please send them over. It’ll be great fun, I swear. That will break the Internet. So, that’d be epic!” Samay Raina says in his voice note.

“Secondly, the purpose of comedy is not to give a moral science lecture. Comedy has no responsibility. Comedy is comedy. Comedy is to take you away from the reality and make you have fun,” he continues.

“People have many issues in life. People switch from life and watch comedy. If you give them moral lectures, it won’t be entertaining,” Samay Raina presents his side of the argument.

‘ChatGPT se kara lo comedy’ “Everyone has a different topic that makes them uncomfortable. For some, it’s death. Some say they don’t want to hear jokes about children. Some ask us not to crack jokes on abortion. Or depression,” Samay Raina continues in another audio clip.

