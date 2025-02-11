‘Comedy has no responsibility’: Samay Raina’s voice note amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy goes viral

Ranveer Allahbadia's joke on Samay Raina's show has sparked legal issues. Amid the controversy, Raina's voice note discussing the purpose of comedy has gained traction online, emphasising that comedy is meant for entertainment and not moral lessons.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Feb 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Advertisement
‘Comedy has no responsibility’: Samay Raina’s voice note amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy goes viral(Screengrab from YouTube/Samay Raina, Instagram/beerbiceps)

Popular social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s risqué joke on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has landed them into legal trouble. As the controversy continues, Samay Raina’s voice note about the purpose of comedy has surfaced on social media.

While multiple posts are available on Twitter (now X), one of them has gone viral with nearly 9 lakh views. Samay Raina apparently replied to one of his followers’ Instagram Stories.

Also Read | Controversial Ranveer Allahbadia episode ‘removed’ from YouTube after govt order

LiveMint, however, cannot verify whether the audio clip is about the latest controversy or an older clip. We also cannot verify whether the voice actually belongs to Samay. Here’s what the standup comedian says in the audio message.

Advertisement
ChatGPT se kara lo comedy - Samay Raina

“If you know someone who wants to shoot porn on our show, please send them over. It’ll be great fun, I swear. That will break the Internet. So, that’d be epic!” Samay Raina says in his voice note.

Advertisement

“Secondly, the purpose of comedy is not to give a moral science lecture. Comedy has no responsibility. Comedy is comedy. Comedy is to take you away from the reality and make you have fun,” he continues.

Also Read | B Praak withdraws from BeerBiceps, slams Ranveer Allahbadia

“People have many issues in life. People switch from life and watch comedy. If you give them moral lectures, it won’t be entertaining,” Samay Raina presents his side of the argument.

‘ChatGPT se kara lo comedy’

“Everyone has a different topic that makes them uncomfortable. For some, it’s death. Some say they don’t want to hear jokes about children. Some ask us not to crack jokes on abortion. Or depression,” Samay Raina continues in another audio clip.

Advertisement
Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Dhruv Rathee slams India’s Got Latent, says…

“But, if we fulfil one request, we will have to accommodate all. In that case, ChatGPT se kara lo comedy (let ChatGPT entertain you). The point is there’ll be comedy on everything and on every topic. The purpose of comedy is not to make you a better person or make you wiser. Comedy is entertainment, having fun. We all laugh, and then we all die. That’s all, my brother,” the standup comedian concludes.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Comedy has no responsibility’: Samay Raina’s voice note amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy goes viral
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 11:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget