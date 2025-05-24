‘Company laying me off, but manager asked me to resign…’: Reddit user's post seeking advice goes viral, netizens react

An employee who allegedly works for the US-based e-commerce giant Amazon found themselves at a crossroads when their manager told them that the company is likely to terminate the employee by Friday or next week, according to the social media post.

The manager also reportedly asked the employee to self-resign before the Human Resources department terminated their tenure. The alleged employee who shared the post on Reddit claimed that they currently work at Amazon in an L3 (non-tech) role, which means they are in a mid-level Team leader position.

“So I am in an L3 role at amazon ( non tech) and i just had a call with my manager that there is a pretty good chance that the hr will terminate me by friday or max next week, so its best to self resign and is asking me to resign by today as per the instructions given to her,” according to the Reddit post.

At Crossroads According to the social media post, the social media user said that their manager told them that if they decide to self-resign they will not have to serve the “notice period” but will receive the money for the same.

“Now my manager said that if I resign, I will get the notice period money and I don't have to serve the NP,” as per the Reddit post.

The user highlighted his concern that if they decide to self-resign, they may not receive the yearly bonus, which is paid to employees at the end of May, in addition to their salary.

“Here is my concern - we get the yearly bonus in May every year and I am scared that I won't be getting the bonus in addition to my salary,” said the employee who claims to work for Amazon.

Asking for help from other Reddit users, the person said that their manager also told them that if they don't resign then in case of a termination, they will be blacklisted from the firm without any future opportunities to re-join at a later date.

The employee also shared a friend's suggestion, who told the person not to self-resign, and that the manager is just building pressure for them to quit.

“A friend suggested me to not resign and that my manager is building pressure for me to resign and on the other hand my manager said that if I dont then I will be terminated and basically blacklisted from the company, so no future opportunities,” said the person in the social media post.

Netizens React People on social media answered the Reddit users' call with most of them suggesting the employee not to resign from his role and wait to get a severance package in case of a termination.

“If you resign, you have to serve the notice period. If you get terminated then you get severance,” said a Reddit user named TheFoodieBoy, responding to the post on the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

“Don’t resign! You won’t get severance in that case! You will still be blacklisted internally as ‘bad hire’! Your manager is trying to save money for severance!! Don’t fall for that!!” said another user named Broad-Success-8682.

Some users also suggested that the alleged employee should resign and questioned why they wanted to work for a company after such an incident. However, there was no proof that the alleged employee actually worked for Amazon, and no names were mentioned in the Reddit post.