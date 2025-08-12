Firm asks employees to 'rewrite paper by hand 50 times' if scored below 90 ; netizens recall ‘school days trauma’

A Reddit post claims a firm wants employees who score below 90% in internal training assessments to write the entire test 50 times “by hand”, which will be done after regular working hours. The directive states it is done to ensure “consistent performance”. Internet users cited “workplace bullying” to this initiative, while some recalled "school days trauma".

An alleged employee posted an image of the company’s instruction, showing that they had achieved a score of 82%, correctly answering 27 out of 33 questions. Although the result was relatively good, they were still instructed to write 33 questions fifty times. The individual voiced their disbelief and irritation, challenging the logic behind what they considered an unnecessarily harsh penalty for a slight miss in performance.

Reddit post

“Note: As previously communicated, team members scoring below 90% on the recent test are required to rewrite the entire paper 50 times by hand, outside of office hours, as part of a focused improvement and discipline initiative. Your score is 82%, which falls below the required benchmark. Accordingly, you are expected to complete the task as instructed and submit it by Monday, 21st July 2025 (1st half),” the employee shared company's directive.

It added, “This initiative is aimed at reinforcing accuracy, attention to detail, and consistent performance. We trust you will take this in the right spirit and complete the task diligently. NOTE : Kindly brush up on your knowledge of all countries' contents as we will be conducting a verbal test periodically. Marks are going to be considered fully correct only. Kindly note that only correct answers will be considered for your final score. Incorrect or partially correct answers will not earn any points.”