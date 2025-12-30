Company surprises interviewee with samosa & juice; netizens quip, ‘Salary mein peanuts...’

Job interviews are often cold and anxiety-inducing, but this Redditor's experience with a walk-in interview was made rather wholesome – with a samosa and a juice bottle.

In a viral post, a Gurugram techie shared that he had attended a walk-in interview he came across on LinkedIn.

The Redditor said he had “no preparation, nothing” for the interview, and had just gone to “test my software skills and how to deal with interview questions” for the sake of getting to know the job market and the working and lifestyle at other companies.

However, the techie was met with a glad surprise at the walk-in interview when the company offered the interviewees samosa and juice.

Social media users found it somewhat humorous and quipped that the initial pampering by companies may mean “peanuts for salary”.

“Interview mein juice. Salary mein peanuts. Yay!” one netizen joked.

Another added, “Meri company ne bhi aisa hi kia tha, aur orientation me bhi after selection. Join karne ke bad kutta bana dia.”

“Ek aur samosa mang ke dekho, let’s test what’s the max,” a user quipped.

Another user said, “Job nhi toh samosa hi sahi. I am taking something back with me. Much appreciated move.”

“Saari company nhi deti bhai...meri last company me jab walk in interview ke liye gaya tha toh wahan par apni marzi se even washroom jaana was not possible and drinking water bhi nhi tha,” added another user.

However, a few users said that such firms are rare, and the Redditor should seize the opportunity without worrying about the pay.

“You just don't have to care about the salary they offer, I guarantee they'll treat you better,” a user said.

“Very nice gesture by a company. Such small actions reflect the company's culture and help build a positive image. I think these small things are always remembered by a candidate. Additionally, the presentation is very informal; it lacks a corporate feel. Good work, whichever company this is,” a user highlighted.

“It's a good gesture by the company,” said another user.

Another added, “Hospitality Pro Max.”

“This is a nice gesture, the company must be employee-friendly!!” a netizen added.