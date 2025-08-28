Compared to Pakistanis, Indians lack basic courtesy, ‘As if politeness is a burden’: Reddit post starts debate

An Indian student in the US has shared frustration about fellow Indians’ “basic human courtesy”. He notices how poorly many Indians handle greetings compared to others, especially Pakistanis.

The student, also a part-time worker, greets people daily. Americans and Pakistanis respond with smiles, eye contact or small talk.

“Americans, Pakistanis, others respond with a smile, eye contact, sometimes even a friendly conversation. It feels normal, human, and respectful,” the student wrote in a Reddit post.

However, many Indians often ignore the greeting entirely. He finds the lack of basic courtesy embarrassing.

“No smile, no eye contact, not even the decency to acknowledge a “hello.” They just walk past like I don’t exist, and honestly, it’s embarrassing,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I’ve seen Pakistanis in the same situation, they’ll smile, greet, even joke around. Meanwhile, too many Indians act stiff, cold, and awkward, as if basic politeness is a burden,” the user added.

The student admitted that not all Indians act this way, but too many do. He believes it makes it harder for the community to blend into American culture.

He wonders why many resist adapting when a simple “hi” requires “literally zero effort”.

“This isn’t India, where you can just keep your head down and ignore everyone. A small greeting isn’t just “American culture”— it’s basic human courtesy,” the user wrote.

The student assumes Indians do not want to “fit in”. And, he finds it “disgusting”.

And, a debate ensues Soon, fellow Redditors started expressing themselves. Many of their views echoed the OP’s.

“In India, if you hold the door for a fellow Indian, they will treat you like you are a door attendant,” wrote one user.

“In India, if you smile at a stranger, they’ll think you’re about to sell them insurance,” wrote another user.

“I'm a (resident) doctor of Indian descent. Indian male patients give me a lot more problems and arguments than Pakistani male patients. With women, it's different,” came from another.

“I’m Pakistani…if I'm dressed “less conservative” and show tattoos etc, Pakistani elders don’t smile, Indian ones still do,” wrote a Pakistani user.

One of them shared the experience of warmth from older Indians who had moved abroad decades ago, especially shop owners and educators.

“Younger recently migrated Indians, working in management, IT, finance - not so much. And, this is not just in the US, but also in the EU and APAC,” the user added.

Another user disagreed: “Complete opposite for me. The older uncles and aunties seem to have a deep-seated anger towards everyone their eyes can see. whereas the younger folks and I will make eye contact, smile, we will help out, etc.”

“A big part of immigrants from India are nerds, so they might not be that good, socially,” came from another.