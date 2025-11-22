‘Completely non-vegetarian’: Indian restaurant’s signboard triggers online buzz

Food outlets offering 'only vegetarian' food are a common sight in India, but a restaurant signboard in Kerala has drawn attention for its unusual warning, stating that it is a ‘Non-vegetarian Restaurnat.’

Post claims trend among “mallu restaurants' The post, uploaded by X user @RishiJoeSanu, claimed that certain ‘Mallu restaurants’ have begun displaying prominent ‘Non-Vegetarian’ boards to avoid what he referred to as ‘reputational damage’ caused by ‘vegetarian engagement baiters’ on social media. The claim quickly attracted attention, sparking discussions on transparency, food preferences, and regional dining habits.

Signboard clarifies cooking practices The image posted on X showed a sign reading: "We are a completely non-vegetarian restaurant." It further clarified that the vegetarian dishes available were only "for variety", adding that "both are cooked in a common kitchen." According to the user, the board was spotted at Paragon — a restaurant often described as “one of the best restaurants in the world.”

Mixed reactions online The post rapidly gained traction, drawing reactions ranging from amusement to approval. Users headed to the comments to share similar examples. One user posted a photo from another restaurant displaying the label "pure non-veg", adding, "Pune has been doing it since aeons!"

Several others supported the move. One user wrote, "Actually, a good step. Folks can take a conscious call."

Another user added: “This is the best way, now it's my choice if I want to eat or not.”

Regional practices highlighted A commenter pointed out that such cooking practices are common in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, writing, “That's the default in Madurai. You won't get any veggie options in normal Madurai restaurants.”

