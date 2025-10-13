KBC kid Ishit Bhatt’s behaviour with Amitabh Bachchan starts debate | Watch viral video

Ishit Bhatt, a young contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, has sparked widespread debate on social media. For many, the way the fifth-grade student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, behaved with Amitabh Bachchan blurred the line between confidence and arrogance.

Bhatt’s confidence during the episode quickly turned controversial as many viewers found his tone arrogant and disrespectful. Early in the show, Ishit interrupted Bachchan, “I know the rules, so don’t start explaining them to me.”

Bachchan tries to handle the kid with humour. He asked next, “How many kings are there in the game of chess?”

Bhatt exclaimed, “Is this a question to ask?”

He continued to interrupt the KBC Junior host while he gave out options. Bhatt’s assertive style amused some while annoying others.

Then came the fifth question, “What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?”

Unlike his previous attempts, Bhatt needed options for this one. When he asked for option, Big B quipped, “You’re not the only smart one over here. This one (computer) is smart as well.”

He continued to press the host for questions and answers, even demanding, “Arey, option daalo (Come on, give me the options).”

He chose the wrong answer for the Ramayana question and left without winnings. After giving the wrong answer, the boy announced, “Lock it four times!”

While the correct answer is Bala Kanda, Ishit Bhatt chose Ayodhya Kanda.

Sagar, a popular Twitter (now X) user, shared the clip and took a sarcastic take on the young boy not winning any prize money, “Most satisfying climax in KBC history.”

This particular video has gone viral, with more than 6.5 lakh views. Many online discussions followed.

While some defended Ishit as a confident child, others criticised the behaviour.

Social media debate “Why is this kid being criticised just for being himself? Do children always have to act according to society’s idea of “good behaviour”? If they question things or express confidence, they’re called arrogant or rude?” asked one of them.

“Feel for the boy. Yes, he’s arrogant. Yes, he’s a brat. But he does not deserve the social media hate & troll he’s now going to get. He’s just a boy,” commented another user while requesting Sagar to delete the video.

One user referred to a similar episode featuring Virat Iyer, the Google boy. The young child lost ₹1 crore for a confident wrong answer after sailing through the episode.

“That annoying kid you see running around in a wedding, and you think it would be satisfying if he bumped into something. I feel the same for this KBC boy,” posted another user.

“When children forget respect, it’s not their failure alone, it’s the failure of every adult who cheered arrogance as confidence,” came from another.