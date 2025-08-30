Conjoined twins and former TLC stars Abby and Brittany Hensel seen again with baby car seat in new outing

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were photographed carrying a baby car seat this week while visiting the Minnesota school where they both teach. The US Sun published the photos on Friday, August 29, showing the sisters arriving at the school on Wednesday, August 27.

The twins, now 35, are fifth-grade teachers. In the images, they dressed casually in a white striped leopard-print tank top, denim shorts, and black sandals. Before heading to the school, the report said they made a stop at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Outside the school, they were also seen speaking with someone before putting the child back into their Tesla. These photos come just over two weeks after TMZ obtained images of the twins placing a baby in a car seat in the back of their car in Arden Hills.

Public interest and questions The sisters have not addressed the identity of the baby or their relationship to the child. That hasn’t slowed public curiosity. Attention around the pair has only grown since 2024, when Today revealed through public records that Abby had quietly married US Army veteran Josh Bowling in November 2021.

In recent days, the family has been spotted running errands together. Over the weekend, Abby and Brittany dropped off their labradoodle at a groomer while Bowling handled groceries at a local store.

Also read: Conjoined twin Carmen Andrade marries boyfriend Daniel McCormack in intimate Connecticut ceremony

The Hensels’ personal lives continue to attract attention, though they’ve rarely spoken publicly about family matters.

From TLC to real life Abby and Brittany first came into the public eye as children through documentaries Joined for Life (2002) and Joined at Birth (2003). They later appeared in Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 before landing their own TLC reality series, Abby & Brittany, in 2012.

In that 2006 documentary, the twins talked openly about the possibility of becoming mothers. “Yeah, we’re going to be moms,” Brittany said at the time. “We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet," she added.

They’ve also spoken about public fascination with their lives. “People have been curious about us since we were born for obvious reasons,” the twins once said on their show. “But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. While life as a conjoined twin sometimes has its challenges, we were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted - so we do," they explained.

FAQs Did twins Abby and Brittany have a baby? The twins have not confirmed having a baby, and they have not addressed the child seen with them in recent photos.

Do conjoined twins have the same private parts? It depends on the type of conjoining; in Abby and Brittany’s case, they share some organs, but each has a separate reproductive system.

Do Abby and Brittany have two uteruses? Yes, medical reports and their past documentaries confirm they each have their own uterus.