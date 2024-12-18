Conor McGregor gears up for a boxing match against Logan Paul, but his $200 million net worth showcases his dual legacy as a fighter and entrepreneur. Amidst personal controversies, McGregor's business acumen, including a lucrative whiskey brand, solidifies his status as one of the wealthiest athletes.

Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial artist (MMA), continues to be a significant figure in both the sports and business worlds despite controversies and legal challenges in his personal life.

Last month, McGregor was ordered to pay damages after a jury in a civil trial at Ireland's High Court found he assaulted a woman in 2018.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion's income comes from various sources, including sponsorships, brand partnerships, and investments outside of the sports world.

His transition from MMA to the business world has cemented his position as one of the wealthiest athletes globally. Here's how much the Irish MMA artist is worth:

According to Finance Monthly, Conor McGregor's net worth is estimated to be approximately $200 million as of 2024.

This impressive wealth, the publication said, is attributed to his highly successful fighting career, lucrative endorsement deals, and several smart business ventures.

McGregor is best known for his brash personality and rise through the ranks of the UFC, where he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

In addition to his fighting earnings, McGregor has made significant financial gains from his business ventures, particularly his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

In 2021, McGregor sold a majority stake in the brand for an estimated $600 million, greatly boosting his net worth. He also earned substantial endorsement deals, including those with major companies like Reebok, Monster Energy, and Rolls-Royce.

The Forbes magazine ranked McGregor as the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021, with reported earnings of $180 million for that year alone.

Conor McGregor to fight Logan Paul Conor McGregor said he's reached a preliminary agreement to fight American social media influencer-turned-fighter Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

He said on Tuesday that the fight would take place in India but did not specify when it would potentially occur.

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed," McGregor wrote on X.