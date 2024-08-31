Conservative beer company rakes in over $1 million with cans featuring Donald Trump after assassination bid | See pic

'Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer' has surpassed $1 million in sales with limited edition Trump-themed cans, available until September 15.

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Conservative beer company rakes in over $1 million with cans featuring Donald Trump after assassination bid | See pic(Getty Images via AFP)

A conservative beer company has raked in more than a million dollars with limited edition cans paying homage to the Donald Trump assassination bid. The collectible by 'Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer' features a sketch of the former President fist-pumping with blood streaked across his cheek and his message for followers to ‘fight’.

“Our previous limited-edition Trump mugshot beer cans have fetched up to $1,000 per case on eBay, and I’m confident this latest release will become even more of a collector’s item,” a press release on Friday quoted CEO Seth Weathers as saying.

The company started in mid-2023 revealed that its limited edition can has surpassed $1 million in sales over the past month-and-a-half. The limited-edition FIGHT six-pack will be available for purchase till September 15.

The company touts itself as selling ‘100% woke-free American beer’ and has several other Trump or Republican-themed products on sale — including “Make Beer Great Again” Trump limited edition t-shirts, swimsuits, ‘Real Women of America’ calendars and more.

Also Read | ‘Is there anywhere more fun?’: Trump as cops tase man for breaching rally

Investigators who have conducted nearly 1,000 interviews do not yet have a motive for why 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump during a July campaign rally but they believe that he conducted “extensive attack planning”. The FBI has confirmed that Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet during the attack. Crooks, who was positioned on the roof of a nearby building, fired eight shots before being killed by a Secret Service counter sniper.

Trump has heaped blame President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the assassination attempt. The Republican presidential nominee claimed (without evidence) earlier this week that the duo had made it difficult for the secret service to protect him.

“When this happened, people would ask, whose fault is it?” Trump told McGraw. “I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and Harris’s fault. And I’m the opponent. They were weaponising government against me, they brought in the whole DoJ to try and get me, they weren’t too interested in my health and safety. They were making it very difficult to have proper staffing in terms of Secret Service,” reports quoted him as saying on the television talkshow Dr Phil.

Also Read | Donald Trump blames US President, Kamala Harris over Pennsylvania rally shooting

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsConservative beer company rakes in over $1 million with cans featuring Donald Trump after assassination bid | See pic

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue