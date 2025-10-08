Conservative housewife turns bikini athlete, ignores ‘log kya kahenge’: Check her incredible weight loss journey of 43kg

Dr Sushma Pachouri got her birthday gift today, October 8, when the Hindustan Times shared her fitness journey. And, the story went viral.

“I have completed 48 years of my life. Entering my 49th year with the energy of a 28-year-old, yours truly, Dr Sushma Pachouri. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and respect,” she wrote on her birthday post on Instagram.

Dr Sushma Pachouri’s story is about strength, dreams and courage. She grew up in a traditional family where rules were strict about what to wear, how to behave and what not to do.

Still, she studied hard, topped her exams, went to medical college and became a doctor. After marriage, her journey took a painful turn. She faced repeated miscarriages and long treatments before finally giving birth to her son, Vaibhav.

The medicines and hormones changed her body. She gained weight, her skin darkened, and she stopped recognising herself. People whispered, “She’s not the same anymore.”

“When I looked at myself in the mirror, I knew something had to change,” she wrote on Instagram.

One day, she decided to change that. She joined a gym, worked on her fitness. Within two years, she felt “alive” again.

Dr Sushma Pachouri's fitness journey In 2016, she joined a fitness competition for fun and realised this was her calling. By 2017, she became a certified coach with FITTR. Later, when she expressed her dream of becoming a bikini athlete, her husband and family were shocked.

Dr Sushma Pachouri was once 93 kg. After a weight loss journey of 43kg, she now weighs 50 kg.

They said, “You can’t do that, log kya kahenge? (What will people say)?” But, she didn’t stop. Her husband slowly understood and supported her. He even travelled with her to Mumbai, helped her prepare and cheered when she won her first gold medal.

People still talk. But, according to Dr Pachouri’s Instagram post, her mother now brags, “Look, my daughter is a champion.”