Constitution Day of India: Inspirational quotes and wishes to share with fellow citizens to honour Dr Ambedkar

Constitution Day of India: Inspirational quotes and wishes to share with fellow citizens to honour Dr Ambedkar

Livemint

As India gears up to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, citizens reflect on the profound impact of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's work in establishing democratic ideals. This day promotes awareness of constitutional values, reinforcing justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity in a diverse nation.

BR Ambedkar and Rajendra Prasad, two of the stalwarts of the Constituent Assembly. (HT PHOTO)

Indians gear up to celebrate Constitution Day on Tuesday, November 26, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, laying the foundation for India's democratic, secular, and sovereign identity.

This day honours Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and promotes awareness of constitutional values, rights, and duties.

Constitution Day reinforces democratic ideals, encouraging active civic participation and responsibility. It serves as a reminder of India's commitment to building a progressive, inclusive, and equitable society for all citizens.

As it underscores the importance of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, fostering national unity, while celebrating India's diverse yet unified fabric, here's is how you can wish your fellow citizens on Constitution Day:

