Indians gear up to celebrate Constitution Day on Tuesday, November 26, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, laying the foundation for India's democratic, secular, and sovereign identity.

This day honours Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and promotes awareness of constitutional values, rights, and duties.

Constitution Day reinforces democratic ideals, encouraging active civic participation and responsibility. It serves as a reminder of India's commitment to building a progressive, inclusive, and equitable society for all citizens.