Controlled chaos: US woman’s take on India in viral video stirs social media, ‘We celebrate differences, not erase them’

Anna Haakenson, an American woman who travels the world with her family, has shared her thoughts about India. After spending two and a half months in the country, she has spotted the cultural differences between Indian and the United States.

Her Instagram Reel, which includes critical comments about India, has gone viral, garnering 4.6 million views in just four days. Here’s what she has to say.

According to Anna, honking in the US signals anger while it works like a friendly alert in India. Food marked spicy in America feels soft. But, in India, it can overwhelm your stomach.

She finds that Americans usually avoid small talk. Indians, however, freely ask questions.

“People will absolutely ask where you’re from, where you’re going, and why,” she says.

Haakenson has observed that rubbish in the US goes into bins while, in India, it may land wherever someone drops it. Roads in America follow rules. But, India feels like “controlled chaos” that “outsiders would not understand”.

According to the traveller, American seasons feel predictable, but India moves through heat, monsoon, and sudden hotter days.

She saw more temples and festivals than she expected.

“Temples everywhere + festivals that take over entire cities,” according to her.

Anna Haakenson thinks everything is expensive in America while India is easier on the pocket.

She marks another significant difference. Indian households often include several generations, which feels very different from the usual American “single family” setup.

“I knew India would be different but I didn’t know by how much!” she wrote in the comments section.

Social media reacts Social media responded. One of the replies came from Vasudha Pradhan, who has lived in the USA for 10 years.

Vasudha believes India offers far more depth than what short-term visitors usually notice. She takes pride in India's pluralistic society, which has deep multicultural roots.

“We celebrate differences, not erase them. Diversity like nowhere else: 22 major languages, countless religions, cuisines, and festivals,” she wrote.

It is also one of the world’s oldest civilisations with over 5,000 years of history, she added.

“You call it chaos… we call it culture with extra features,” she wrote.

“I love the US, but after 10 years here, I’ve seen more crime alerts than in my entire life in India. Garbage can be cleaned, but safety is priceless,” she added.

Various other Indian Instagram users also responded.

“Just so you know, India isn't just Hindu, and also has all seasons,” wrote one of them.

“You only saw temples; there are mosques, churches, gurudwaras and jinalayas,” posted another.

“Kinda off about the weather, though, maybe you only experience southern weather, which I agree is hot. But, try the Himalayan regions, we have different seasons,” came from another.