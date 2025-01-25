Controversial Bollywood movie Padmaavat to re-release in theatres: Check why it was banned in Malaysia

On January 25, marking seven years of Bollywood movie Padmaavat, actor Ranveer Singh announced that the movie will re-release in theatres.

“Experience the tyranny of Alauddin Khilji on the big screen! ‘Padmaavat’ is returning to theatres! Don’t miss the re-release… in cinemas on the 6th of February!” the actor wrote on Instagram while sharing a movie poster.

Advertisement

Padmaavat controversy Bollywood film Padmaavat faced major controversy over its historical accuracy and portrayal of women. The movie faced delays and violent protests across India. Critics alleged that the film distorted history and showed Queen Padmavati in a negative light.

Historians, however, stated that her existence lacks solid evidence. Queen Padmavati is not a real character but a fictional one from the epic poem Padmavat, some argued. The poem was written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

Political parties in India had differing opinions on the film, further fueling the debate. The situation escalated with threats of violence and death directed at the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and lead actress, Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the film after suggesting changes. One major modification was renaming it from Padmavati to Padmaavat to highlight its fictional basis.

Despite the changes, the film was banned in Malaysia due to its portrayal of a Muslim ruler in a negative manner. Some also accused the film of promoting misogyny. Padmaavat was eventually released on January 25, 2018.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were dating during the movie play the lead roles in the movie, along with Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer-Deepika got married in November 2018.

Advertisement

Ranveer’s portrayal of Alauddin Khilji earned him high praise. However, experts criticised the character's historical accuracy.

The movie is available to watch on OTT. Viewers can stream the Bollywood movie on Amazon Prime Video.