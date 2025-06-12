Controversial Instagram influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi found dead in suspected murder: Check her last mysterious post

In a shocking incident in Bathinda, Punjab, police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a social media influencer was found inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Kanchan Kumari, known to her over 3.84 lakh Instagram followers as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi”, was well-known for her regular content and often made headlines for sharing bold photos and videos that challenged conservative social norms.

Locals reported a foul smell coming from the car parked in the university’s lot along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway. When police arrived and searched the vehicle, they discovered the body of a woman aged around 30 to 35 years. The car was registered in Ludhiana, where Kaur lived.

Officials suspect she may have been killed elsewhere and then moved in the car to the spot where she was found.

Senior police officers, including SSP Amneet Kondal and SP City Narinder Singh, confirmed that a murder case is being registered. A forensic team has been brought in to assist with the investigation. Kamal Kaur’s family has been informed.

The discovery has caused a stir in the area, as Kamal was a well-known face on social media. Police are thoroughly investigating the matter to identify the culprits and understand the motive behind her suspected murder.

Last Instagram post The influencer’s last Instagram post was mysterious. She wrote, “No emotion, no love, no f*ck. Bachia hoya taan bas shakk shakk shakk (what’s left is just doubt, doubt and doubt).”

Many social media users commented on the photo after the news of her alleged murder had gone viral. Not everyone posted kind remarks.

“Milgea fame?? bc Zindgi nu mjak bna rakhea c (“Got fame?? Bloody hell, you had turned life into a joke),” wrote one user.

“The dirt is less now,” came from another user.