Controversy hits GT vs RCB in IPL 2026 after Jason Holder's contentious catch leaves Virat Kohli fuming in Ahmedabad

Controversy hit the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday after Rajat Patidar was given out in a debated decision at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the eighth over of the RCB innings after Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl.

The RCB captain went for a pull off Arshad Khan but the ball got a top edge towards the deep backward square leg with both Jason Holder and Kagiso Rabada both charging towards the ball. But it was Holder who takes a fine low catch. However, television replays showed that Holder dragged the ball along the ground after completing the catch.

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Although Patidar waited for a while on the ground, but the third umpire Abhijeet Bhattacharjya deemed that the West Indies all-rounder had his fingers underneath the ball. The videos say a whole different story though.

However, the decision didn't go well with Virat Kohli, who was left fuming at the fourth umpire. Patidar too joined Kohli while at the boundary line but to no avail. Patidar was Gujarat Titans' third wicket as RCB slumped to 79/3 in the eighth over.

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What does IPL rulebook say on catches? According to rule number 33.2.2.1 and 33.3 of the IPL playing conditions, “A catch will be fair if the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder’s clothing.”

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“The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his own movement.”

Kagiso Rabada, Mohd Siraj restrict RCB to 155 Meanwhile, RCB were restricted to 155 all out in 19.2 overs with their batters struggling against the bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. RCB could not stitch together a fruitful partnership, losing wickets at regular intervals as Siraj (1/38) and Rabada (1/44) reduced them to 35/2 in the fourth over, from where they could not recover.

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Left-arm pace Arshad Khan (3/22) took the wickets of RCB skipper Rajat Patidar (19), Krunal Pandya (4) and Venkatesh Iyer (12), while Jason Holder (2/29) and Rashid Khan (2/19) also grabbed two wickets each. Devdutt Padikkal was the highest run-getter for RCB, scoring 40 off 24 balls.