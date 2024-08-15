‘Coolest world leaders’: ‘Melodi’ memes surface as Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on Independence Day

Giorgia Meloni's Independence Day wishes to Narendra Modi led to a viral 'Melodi' meme trend, with netizens praising the strong bond between Italy and India.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni(Randhir Jaiswal-X)

After the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a message for her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday as India celebrated Independence Day, the internet has broken into a “Melodi” meme fest.

The Italian PM had previously made waves for her camaraderie with Modi during international events and bilateral meetings.

Taking to microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), she wrote in Italian: “On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page."

"Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future,” she added.

To this, PM Modi replied: “Grateful for your Independence Day wishes, PM @GiorgiaMeloni. May the India-Italy friendship keep growing and contributing towards a better planet.”

Reacting to the duo's post, several netizens deemed them as the “cooled world leaders”, saying that “India -Italy friendship is built on strong bonds”.

“Two of the most sporting and coolest world leaders.! India -Italy friendship is built on strong bonds of mutual trust,” a user commented.

“Thank you, PM @GiorgiaMeloni, for the warm wishes. Grateful to PM Modi for strengthening India-Italy ties. Together, we’re building a better future!” another added.



“Gajab ka foreign relation h modiji aur Meloni ka! Treat to watch (PM Modi and Meloni have an amazing foreign relation),” said another user.

“Italy and India: Partners in Progress,” a user commented.

Several hilarious memes with the “Melodi - Meloni + Modi” theme also surfaced online as the two leader shared greetings on Independence Day.

Check out the memes here:

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 09:06 PM IST
