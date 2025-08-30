Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Despite 82% dip in week two, Rajinikanth starrer storms past ₹500 crore worldwide

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth movie crossed ₹500 crore mark worldwide, as revealed by Day 15 worldwide collection while taking into account Friday's collection as well. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Kollywood film is still running strong in theatres. The Tamil-language action thriller witnessed 8.75 percent drop in domestic earnings on third Friday, August 29.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16 Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, the film entered third week with an estimated ₹2.19 crore net collection in India on Day 16, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Rajinikanth starrer raked in ₹273.69 crore net in India during its 16-day-run in theatres.

On its opening day, it did a massive business of ₹65 crore net and minted ₹229.65 crore net during its first week in theatres. In week 2, it collected ₹41.85 crore, marking 81.78 drop from the previous week. Although its release clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy action thriller War 2, but it turned out to be the biggest opener for a Tamil film, both in India and globally.

However, it is now witnessing dwindling footfalls as it registered an overall 16.56% Tamil occupancy on Friday, August 29.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie raked in ₹498 crore gross globally in fifteen days, Sacnilk reported. Around ₹176.25 crore gross earnings came from the overseas market while the remaining ₹321.75 crore was earned through domestic business.

Coolie OTT release Released on August 14 on the occasion of Independence Day, the gangster drama will arrive on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in October or November 2025. The digital release is expected in these months as the movies usually follow the timeline of 45 to 60-day theatrical window.

Coolie cast Rajinikanth's 171st film premiered in multiple languages in standard, IMAX, D-Box and 4DX formats and features an ensemble cast. It includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat, alongside lead actor Rajinikanth.

Watch Coolie trailer here: