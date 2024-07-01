Copa America 2024: Family halts funeral procession to watch Chile vs Peru match, adorns coffin with jerseys

In a viral video from Chile, a family paused a funeral to watch a Copa America match, honoring the deceased by adorning the coffin with football jerseys.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published04:37 PM IST
Rodrigo Echeverria of Chile applauds fans after the team's elimination from the tournament following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Canada and Chile at Exploria Stadium on 29 June 2024 in Orlando,
Rodrigo Echeverria of Chile applauds fans after the team’s elimination from the tournament following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Canada and Chile at Exploria Stadium on 29 June 2024 in Orlando, (Getty Images via AFP)

In a bizarre display of madness for football in South America, a video of family in Chile is going viral. The video is not just another day in the life of a football frenzy fan, but that of a funeral procession in Chile.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the family is seen halting the funeral procession to watch the Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Peru. The family, in the video, can be seen sitting next to the open coffin of their dead relative as they watch the match.

Also Read | A note on the issue: Sunil Chhetri and a world beyond the football pitch

Shared by Morocco World News' Instagram handle, the post was captioned as: “A funeral procession was interrupted as family members of a deceased individual in Chile halted proceedings to watch a Copa America match between Chile and Peru.”

But there's more! The coffin was adorned with the jerseys of their favourite football players. “Uncle Fena, thank you for all the joyous moments you gave us. We will always remember you and your Condorian family,” read the poster kept in the room near the coffin.

Also Read | Woman beaten up on street in Bengal, video goes viral; BJP slams Mamata Banerjee

“Gathered inside the prayer room, they turned their attention to a large screen broadcasting the game, adorning the deceased’s casket with jerseys of their favourite players,” Morocco World News added.

Watch:

Also Read | ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’: Rahul Dravid’s raw emotions on field | Watch

Here is now the internet reacted:

“Before I finally go to sleep the craziest thing I’ve seen on the internet today is the family that paused a funeral to watch the copa America,” a user said.

Another commented, “They are paying him tribute by watching the last match with him.”

Another user posted saying, “Meanwhile in Chile... when a funeral service takes place during Copa America.” “When Copa is more important funeral,” another added.

Also Read | UFOs spotted in Canada, video goes viral: ‘Like being in a sci-fi movie’

“If he was a big football fan, this would be exactly what he would have wanted,” a user said.

“One way of putting it. They watch the last game together is what I see,” another added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsCopa America 2024: Family halts funeral procession to watch Chile vs Peru match, adorns coffin with jerseys

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue