Copa America 2024: Family halts funeral procession to watch Chile vs Peru match, adorns coffin with jerseys

In a bizarre display of madness for football in South America, a video of family in Chile is going viral. The video is not just another day in the life of a football frenzy fan, but that of a funeral procession in Chile.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the family is seen halting the funeral procession to watch the Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Peru. The family, in the video, can be seen sitting next to the open coffin of their dead relative as they watch the match.

Shared by Morocco World News' Instagram handle, the post was captioned as: “A funeral procession was interrupted as family members of a deceased individual in Chile halted proceedings to watch a Copa America match between Chile and Peru.”

But there's more! The coffin was adorned with the jerseys of their favourite football players. “Uncle Fena, thank you for all the joyous moments you gave us. We will always remember you and your Condorian family,” read the poster kept in the room near the coffin.

“Gathered inside the prayer room, they turned their attention to a large screen broadcasting the game, adorning the deceased’s casket with jerseys of their favourite players,” Morocco World News added.

Here is now the internet reacted: “Before I finally go to sleep the craziest thing I’ve seen on the internet today is the family that paused a funeral to watch the copa America,” a user said.

Another commented, “They are paying him tribute by watching the last match with him.”

Another user posted saying, “Meanwhile in Chile... when a funeral service takes place during Copa America.” “When Copa is more important funeral,” another added.

“If he was a big football fan, this would be exactly what he would have wanted,” a user said.