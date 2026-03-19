‘Copied from Blinkit?’: Indians react after Amazon CEO announces 1-hour delivery in US

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s announcement of a new rapid delivery service has sparked an online debate, with many Indians pointing out that similar – and even faster – services have already become commonplace in the country.

In a post on social media platform X, Jassy revealed that Amazon will now offer one-hour and three-hour delivery options on more than 90,000 products. The service is expected to cover a wide range of everyday items, including groceries, household supplies and electronics.

Explaining the idea behind the move, Jassy said the company wanted to help customers deal with those last-minute moments when they suddenly realise they need something urgently.

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“Everyone knows what it’s like to scramble to get something done. Missing ingredients before people come over for dinner. Packing school lunches for the morning. Needing new headphones for tomorrow’s flight,” he wrote.

He added that Amazon teams had been working to address these everyday challenges by making deliveries faster and more convenient.

According to the company, one-hour delivery will initially be available in hundreds of cities and towns, while the three-hour option will reach more than 2,000 locations. Amazon plans to expand the offering gradually.

Check out the post here:

But while the announcement was framed as a major step forward in the United States, many social media users — particularly from India — were quick to point out that such delivery speeds are already routine in Indian cities.

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Several users responded to Jassy’s post with comparisons to India’s rapidly growing quick-commerce ecosystem, where groceries, snacks and daily essentials often arrive within 10 to 20 minutes.

“Indians are getting groceries in 10 minutes,” one user wrote, while another commented, “In India, this is considered slow.”

A user asked on X, “Copied from Blinkit?”

Others highlighted how the country’s quick-commerce platforms have reshaped expectations around online shopping and delivery timelines.

Services offered by companies such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy’s Instamart allow customers in many cities to order groceries, snacks, personal care products and household essentials and receive them within minutes.

These platforms operate through a network of small neighbourhood warehouses — often called “dark stores” — which are designed to keep inventory close to residential areas. This model enables companies to fulfil orders almost instantly.

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The quick-commerce sector in India has grown rapidly over the past few years, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online grocery shopping.

Today, ultra-fast deliveries have become an everyday convenience for many urban consumers, who rely on these services for everything from forgotten cooking ingredients to late-night snack cravings.

Because of this shift in consumer behaviour, many Indian users said Amazon’s new one-hour delivery announcement felt less revolutionary and more like something they had already experienced.